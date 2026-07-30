Globus Medical (GMED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Globus Medical to post earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $782.8540 million for the quarter. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Globus Medical to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Globus Medical Stock Up 0.9%

GMED opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.76.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $2,019,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 510,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,201,733. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.38% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 45.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 74.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 33.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 999 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Globus Medical

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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