Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBDC. Zacks Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

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Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The stock's 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.86.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 21.45%.The company had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.3%. Golub Capital BDC's payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 12.9% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 11,628 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,374 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,767 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company's stock.

More Golub Capital BDC News

Here are the key news stories impacting Golub Capital BDC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained an “outperform” rating on GBDC, indicating continued confidence in the company’s outlook. The firm’s revised $13.50 price target still implies approximately 5.4% potential upside from the referenced share price, although the target was lowered from $14.00. Benzinga analyst rating and price target

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained an rating on GBDC, indicating continued confidence in the company’s outlook. The firm’s revised $13.50 price target still implies approximately 5.4% potential upside from the referenced share price, although the target was lowered from $14.00. Positive Sentiment: Golub Capital BDC declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share , payable September 29 to shareholders of record September 14. The payout represents an annualized yield of roughly 10.1%, supporting the stock’s appeal to income-focused investors.

Golub Capital BDC declared a quarterly dividend of , payable September 29 to shareholders of record September 14. The payout represents an annualized yield of roughly 10.1%, supporting the stock’s appeal to income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal third-quarter earnings per share met or slightly exceeded analyst expectations, while the company continued to generate positive profitability. However, the earnings-call materials provide additional detail investors are reviewing regarding portfolio performance, funding conditions, and the sustainability of earnings and distributions. Golub Capital BDC Q3 2026 earnings call transcript

Fiscal third-quarter earnings per share met or slightly exceeded analyst expectations, while the company continued to generate positive profitability. However, the earnings-call materials provide additional detail investors are reviewing regarding portfolio performance, funding conditions, and the sustainability of earnings and distributions. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue fell short of consensus expectations, even though earnings generally met forecasts. The company also reported lower EPS than in the comparable period a year earlier, raising concerns about pressure on net investment income. Golub Capital BDC fiscal third-quarter earnings

Quarterly revenue fell short of consensus expectations, even though earnings generally met forecasts. The company also reported lower EPS than in the comparable period a year earlier, raising concerns about pressure on net investment income. Negative Sentiment: Analyst commentary has raised the possibility of a second dividend reset in 2026, while another analysis characterized the high yield as potentially misleading. These reports may intensify concerns that elevated distributions could be difficult to sustain if interest rates decline or portfolio income weakens. Possible second dividend reset Golub Capital yield analysis

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC NASDAQ: GBDC is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company's core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

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