GoPro (GPRO) Expected to Post Earnings on Monday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect GoPro to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $151.4750 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $99.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.54 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 20.70% and a negative return on equity of 161.44%.

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GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $0.78 on Monday. GoPro has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $134.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian Mcgee sold 130,631 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $126,712.07. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 947,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $918,709.31. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 89.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,041 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in GoPro during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in GoPro by 1,295,800.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPRO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered GoPro from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings raised GoPro from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc NASDAQ: GPRO is an American technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of compact, high-definition cameras and related accessories. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, GoPro's product lineup is centered on its flagship HERO series of action cameras, which combine rugged construction, waterproof housings and advanced imaging capabilities. In addition to the HERO line, the company offers the MAX camera for 360-degree video capture, along with an array of mounts, grips and protective cases to support use in extreme sports, travel and professional video production.

Since its founding in 2002 by Nicholas Woodman, who continues to serve as chief executive officer, GoPro has expanded beyond hardware into software and cloud-based services.

Further Reading

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