Gores Holdings X, Inc. / CI (NASDAQ:GTEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gores Holdings X, Inc. / CI (NASDAQ:GTEN - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,526 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 2,332 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,748 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Gores Holdings X, Inc. / CI by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,423,190 shares of the company's stock worth $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 573,190 shares during the last quarter. Harraden Circle Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings X, Inc. / CI in the 4th quarter valued at $5,556,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings X, Inc. / CI in the 4th quarter valued at $5,300,000. Governors Lane LP increased its stake in Gores Holdings X, Inc. / CI by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 672,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 320,858 shares during the period. Finally, Lineage Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Gores Holdings X, Inc. / CI in the 4th quarter valued at $2,618,000.

Gores Holdings X, Inc. / CI Price Performance

Shares of GTEN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. 32,138 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,835. Gores Holdings X, Inc. / CI has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $471.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43.

Gores Holdings X, Inc. / CI (NASDAQ:GTEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, March 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gores Holdings X, Inc. / CI from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTEN

About Gores Holdings X, Inc. / CI

Gores Holdings X, Inc NASDAQ: GTEN is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to effect a business combination with one or more operating businesses. As a blank‑check company, GTEN’s principal activity is to identify, evaluate and complete a merger, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination that would result in a publicly traded combined company.

Prior to completing a business combination, Gores Holdings X does not operate commercial businesses; its operations typically consist of raising capital through an initial public offering, maintaining funds in a trust account, and conducting diligence and negotiations with potential targets.

Further Reading

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