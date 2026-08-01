Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Buy" by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,825.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,275 target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,150 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Grafton Group from £115 to £110 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,160 price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

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Grafton Group Stock Down 0.4%

GFTU opened at GBX 965.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 888.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 907.63. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 788.60 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,009.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55.

Grafton Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

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