Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GHM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Graham to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Graham from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Graham from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Graham from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Graham from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

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Key Graham News

Here are the key news stories impacting Graham this week:

Positive Sentiment: Graham recently posted quarterly EPS of $0.33, ahead of consensus, while revenue of $67.08 million also beat expectations, helping support investor confidence in the stock.

Graham recently posted quarterly EPS of $0.33, ahead of consensus, while revenue of $67.08 million also beat expectations, helping support investor confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Revenue rose 13% year over year, suggesting continued demand strength and improving operating momentum for the industrial products company.

Revenue rose 13% year over year, suggesting continued demand strength and improving operating momentum for the industrial products company. Positive Sentiment: The stock has been trading near its 52-week high, and its above-average longer-term price trend reflects improved sentiment following recent performance.

The stock has been trading near its 52-week high, and its above-average longer-term price trend reflects improved sentiment following recent performance. Neutral Sentiment: The news items provided are about Maine politician Graham Platner and his Senate campaign exit; they are unrelated to Graham Corporation (GHM) and should not materially affect the stock.

Institutional Trading of Graham

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in Graham by 6,323.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 706,530 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 695,530 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Graham by 7,833.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,625 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 242,529 shares in the last quarter. Agman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,079,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,356,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1,993.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,879 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 129,388 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:GHM opened at $108.69 on Friday. Graham has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $125.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Graham (NYSE:GHM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Graham had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Graham will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation NYSE: GHM is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company's technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

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