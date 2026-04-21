Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP Sells $168,975.00 in Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC - Get Free Report) VP John Bugh sold 2,500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $168,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,790 shares in the company, valued at $120,986.10. This represents a 58.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GSBC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.65. 128,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,842. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.85. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $730.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 21.33%.The company had revenue of $55.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. Research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Great Southern Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 27.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Great Southern Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Great Southern Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 48,227 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 30,863 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,884 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 27,487 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 328.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,321 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 24,786 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,310 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 39,757 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company's stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: GSBC is the bank holding company for Great Southern Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a broad spectrum of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and professional clients across its regional footprint.

Great Southern Bank's core business activities include deposit-taking, lending and treasury management.

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