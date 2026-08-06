Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.1250.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,332,000. No Street GP LP grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 150.0% in the third quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,977,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,170 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Green Dot by 406.7% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,233,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 989,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at $13,031,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE GDOT opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $762.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock's 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $652.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.39 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. Research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation NYSE: GDOT is a financial technology and bank holding company that provides prepaid debit cards, cash reload processing services and consumer banking products through its subsidiary, Green Dot Bank. The firm offers reloadable prepaid cards under its own brand and through partnerships with retailers, payments networks and banks. In addition to consumer-focused prepaid card accounts, Green Dot delivers payroll card services, government disbursement programs and B2B payment solutions that enable businesses to distribute funds digitally to end users.

Founded in 1999 by Steve Streit and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Green Dot began as a prepaid MasterCard provider sold through retail outlets.

Further Reading

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