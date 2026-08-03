Green Dot (GDOT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $541.1560 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $652.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $597.39 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. On average, analysts expect Green Dot to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Green Dot Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.13. The company's stock had a trading volume of 40,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,846. The firm has a market cap of $744.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GDOT. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Green Dot

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Green Dot by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,801 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 4.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,367 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Green Dot by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,504 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Green Dot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,226,244 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation NYSE: GDOT is a financial technology and bank holding company that provides prepaid debit cards, cash reload processing services and consumer banking products through its subsidiary, Green Dot Bank. The firm offers reloadable prepaid cards under its own brand and through partnerships with retailers, payments networks and banks. In addition to consumer-focused prepaid card accounts, Green Dot delivers payroll card services, government disbursement programs and B2B payment solutions that enable businesses to distribute funds digitally to end users.

Founded in 1999 by Steve Streit and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Green Dot began as a prepaid MasterCard provider sold through retail outlets.

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