Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GBX. Zacks Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Susquehanna lowered Greenbrier Companies from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Greenbrier Companies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $45.00.

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Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of GBX opened at $49.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $576.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 84,399 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,002 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 477,218 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company's stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading supplier of freight transportation equipment and services. The company designs, engineers and manufactures railroad freight cars—such as intermodal well cars, covered hoppers, tank cars and double-stack cars—as well as marine barges for domestic and international customers. Beyond original equipment production, Greenbrier provides aftermarket services including maintenance, repair, refurbishment and mechanical overhauls under long-term service agreements.

Greenbrier's operations are organized into OEM and aftermarket segments, with manufacturing facilities and engineering centers across North America, Europe and Russia.

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