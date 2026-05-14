Gregory Curl Sells 6,186 Shares of Post (NYSE:POST) Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) Director Gregory Curl sold 6,186 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $649,839.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,586,990.35. The trade was a 29.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Post Price Performance

Post stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.64. 641,602 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,435. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $117.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Post (NYSE:POST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Post had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 4.01%.The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Post from $127.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Post from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Post from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Post from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Post in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $124.50.

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Key Post News

Here are the key news stories impacting Post this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Broader equity markets were firm, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting record highs on tech strength, but that upbeat tone has not translated into a clear catalyst for Post Holdings. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Post Record Highs on Tech Strength

Broader equity markets were firm, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting record highs on tech strength, but that upbeat tone has not translated into a clear catalyst for Post Holdings. Neutral Sentiment: Post Holdings recently reported solid fiscal Q2 results earlier this month, beating EPS expectations but missing on revenue, which may be keeping shares anchored near recent trading ranges. The company also maintained a relatively modest beta and continues to trade near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting limited near-term momentum.

Post Holdings recently reported solid fiscal Q2 results earlier this month, beating EPS expectations but missing on revenue, which may be keeping shares anchored near recent trading ranges. The company also maintained a relatively modest beta and continues to trade near its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting limited near-term momentum. Negative Sentiment: There is no fresh positive catalyst in the latest headlines for POST, so the stock’s decline may reflect profit-taking or a lack of new growth signals after the prior earnings report.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Post by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Post by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in Post during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company's stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company that operates as a holding company for a diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands. The company's principal activities include the production, marketing and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal, refrigerated and frozen foods, and nutritional beverages. Through its operating segments—Post Consumer Brands, Foodservice, Refrigerated Side Dishes & Bakery, and Active Nutrition—Post Holdings delivers a broad array of products to retail grocers, convenience stores, foodservice operators and e-commerce channels.

The Post Consumer Brands segment features a variety of hot and cold cereals under names such as Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat and Pebbles.

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