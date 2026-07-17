Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

HMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Harmony Gold Mining to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Harmony Gold Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HMY stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $26.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 210.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,165 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,571,374 shares of the mining company's stock worth $82,289,000 after buying an additional 3,806,468 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth $424,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 13.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the mining company's stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.

In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Harmony Gold Mining, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Harmony Gold Mining wasn't on the list.

While Harmony Gold Mining currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here