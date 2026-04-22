Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.8571.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Hasbro from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $120.00 target price on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th.

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Hasbro Stock Down 4.5%

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $91.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.55. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The business's fifty day moving average price is $95.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.68.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Hasbro's quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio is presently -119.15%.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 15,148 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $1,590,237.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,267,266.52. This represents a 23.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 196,411 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $19,705,915.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 303,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,431,092.30. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 413,342 shares of company stock valued at $42,241,679. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 9,799.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the company's stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 727,407 shares of the company's stock worth $68,085,000 after acquiring an additional 596,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,441 shares of the company's stock worth $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company's stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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