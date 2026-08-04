HC Wainwright Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.05). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($7.47) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.32 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $31.34 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $48.44 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $77.98 EPS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by $0.69. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a negative return on equity of 56.65%. The company had revenue of $364.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Several other analysts also recently commented on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $578.00 to $587.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $685.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $542.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $689.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1%

MDGL stock opened at $482.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $515.78 and a 200 day moving average of $498.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -37.39 and a beta of -1.01. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $299.17 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, insider David Soergel sold 1,042 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.74, for a total value of $516,561.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,973,759.42. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 5,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $2,928,730.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,347,411.60. This represents a 20.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,880,711 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,018,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,051,727,000 after purchasing an additional 433,804 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $268,693,000 after buying an additional 56,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $263,114,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $212,737,000 after acquiring an additional 65,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $83,898,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for cardiovascular, metabolic and liver diseases. The company's pipeline centers on novel, liver-directed agents designed to address significant unmet medical needs, with an emphasis on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and related metabolic disorders.

The lead product candidate, resmetirom (MGL-3196), is an orally administered, selective thyroid hormone receptor-β agonist in Phase 3 development for the treatment of NASH.

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