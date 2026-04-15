HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Stock Price

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.34% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.56.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOR opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $65.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 135,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $2,242,984.59. Following the sale, the director owned 3,936,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,305,473.24. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,469,390 shares of company stock valued at $24,749,633 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 679.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 497.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company's stock.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company's proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient's immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

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