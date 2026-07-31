Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $198.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $190.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock's previous close.

HSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $190.00 price target on Hershey in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hershey from $249.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Hershey from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $204.06.

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Hershey Stock Performance

HSY traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.46. 2,173,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,123. Hershey has a 52 week low of $161.43 and a 52 week high of $239.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.54 and a 200 day moving average of $196.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,043,150. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,927 shares of the company's stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 5.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Hershey

Here are the key news stories impacting Hershey this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hershey reported second-quarter revenue of $2.79 billion , up 6.6% year over year and ahead of the $2.63 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of $1.90 exceeded expectations of $1.43 and rose sharply from $1.21 a year earlier, helped by pricing, margin recovery and supply-chain improvements. Hershey Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Hershey reported second-quarter revenue of , up 6.6% year over year and ahead of the $2.63 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS of exceeded expectations of $1.43 and rose sharply from $1.21 a year earlier, helped by pricing, margin recovery and supply-chain improvements. Positive Sentiment: Management tightened its 2026 outlook and raised the lower end of its expectations, forecasting revenue of approximately $12.2 billion to $12.3 billion and EPS of $8.36 to $8.52 . Stronger salty-snack sales, including LesserEvil, and steady demand for Reese’s and Dot’s Pretzels supported the improved outlook. Hershey Reports Higher Q2 Sales and Earnings

Management tightened its 2026 outlook and raised the lower end of its expectations, forecasting revenue of approximately and EPS of . Stronger salty-snack sales, including LesserEvil, and steady demand for Reese’s and Dot’s Pretzels supported the improved outlook. Positive Sentiment: The board maintained Hershey’s quarterly dividend at $1.452 per common share , supporting an annualized yield of roughly 3.3% at the recent share price. Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

The board maintained Hershey’s quarterly dividend at , supporting an annualized yield of roughly 3.3% at the recent share price. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target from $191 to $193 but retained a Neutral rating, implying limited conviction despite potential upside from current levels. Brokerages overall continue to carry a consensus “Hold” recommendation.

JPMorgan raised its price target from $191 to but retained a rating, implying limited conviction despite potential upside from current levels. Brokerages overall continue to carry a consensus “Hold” recommendation. Negative Sentiment: Growth was driven largely by a reported 12% increase in prices , while volumes fell approximately 8% . Investors are concerned that continued pricing could weaken consumer demand and limit future growth, particularly in North American confectionery. Hershey Stock Drops as Earnings Beat Overshadows Volume Slide

Growth was driven largely by a reported , while volumes fell approximately . Investors are concerned that continued pricing could weaken consumer demand and limit future growth, particularly in North American confectionery. Negative Sentiment: Cocoa-cost volatility, supply-chain challenges in salty snacks and a cautious consumer environment remain risks. The company’s valuation also remains elevated relative to its recent earnings profile, increasing sensitivity to signs of weakening demand.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company NYSE: HSY is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey's business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey's product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

Further Reading

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