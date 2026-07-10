Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.1250.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSAI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hesai Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hesai Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company.

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Hesai Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSAI opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.97. The business's 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. Hesai Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $96.50 million. Hesai Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hesai Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hesai Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hesai Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,929 shares of the company's stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hesai Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 50,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,311 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,738 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company's stock.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group is a technology company specializing in the development and production of advanced LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and perception software platforms for autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial automation and mapping applications. The company’s core business centers on delivering high-performance, high-reliability LiDAR solutions designed to enable precise three-dimensional sensing and real-time environment perception. Hesai’s product lineup spans mechanical rotating LiDAR units, solid-state and MEMS-based sensors, as well as integrated software stacks for object detection, tracking and data fusion.

Founded in 2014 by a team of laser sensing and robotics researchers, Hesai built its reputation on improving range, resolution and reliability of LiDAR systems while driving down cost and size.

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