Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Price Up 9.4% - Here's Why

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.37 and last traded at $48.86. 9,771,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 21,658,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $475,517.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 24,251 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $655,019.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,243 shares in the company, valued at $870,883.43. This trade represents a 42.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 310,102 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,662 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 217,200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 337,691 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 126,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company's stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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