Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, August 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th.

Hexcel has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hexcel has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hexcel to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Get Hexcel alerts: Sign Up

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $105.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average of $90.05. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $111.74.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Hexcel had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 6.07%.The business had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hexcel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hexcel wasn't on the list.

While Hexcel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here