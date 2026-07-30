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Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Hexcel logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hexcel will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share on August 17 to shareholders of record as of August 10. The dividend equates to $0.72 annually and a yield of approximately 0.7%.
  • The company reported quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share, beating analyst expectations of $0.57, while revenue rose 8% year over year to $529.3 million.
  • Hexcel has raised its dividend for three consecutive years, with a 28.6% payout ratio. Management’s fiscal 2026 earnings guidance is $2.30–$2.40 per share, suggesting continued dividend coverage.
  • Interested in Hexcel? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, August 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th.

Hexcel has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hexcel has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hexcel to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $105.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average of $90.05. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $111.74.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Hexcel had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 6.07%.The business had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

Read More

Dividend History for Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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