Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th.

Home Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Home Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

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Home Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $500.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $65.94.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 22.01%.The firm had revenue of $38.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Home Bancorp

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 500 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,983. This represents a 2.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,606 shares of the bank's stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 106,303 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,990 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Home National Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company operates as a regional commercial bank serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities across Louisiana and East Texas. Through its network of branches and digital banking platforms, Home Bancorp offers a range of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of its local markets.

The company's core offerings include retail deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as a variety of commercial and consumer lending services.

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