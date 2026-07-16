Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.62 and last traded at $71.36, with a volume of 65030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.23.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on HBCP shares. Piper Sandler cut Home Bancorp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Home Bancorp from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Home Bancorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HBCP

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.49.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.63 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Home Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

Insider Activity at Home Bancorp

In related news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 655 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $41,134.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $318,019.20. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Iv Zollinger sold 867 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.77, for a total value of $54,421.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $479,751.11. This trade represents a 10.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,653 shares of company stock worth $359,063. Insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the bank's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Home National Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company operates as a regional commercial bank serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities across Louisiana and East Texas. Through its network of branches and digital banking platforms, Home Bancorp offers a range of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of its local markets.

The company's core offerings include retail deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as a variety of commercial and consumer lending services.

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