Honeywell International (HON) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.79 per share and revenue of $9.5035 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Honeywell International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ HON opened at $222.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honeywell International has a one year low of $196.59 and a one year high of $261.24.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 2,444 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $268.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $490.00 to $245.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $239.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $257.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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