Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.050-8.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.8 billion-$20.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.1 billion.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $272.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Honeywell International from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $254.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5%

HON opened at $243.05 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $196.59 and a 1-year high of $261.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. Honeywell International had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Honeywell International's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.430 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Kenneth J. West sold 17,032 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.77, for a total value of $4,151,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $519,717.64. This trade represents a 88.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Honeywell reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $9.72 billion and earnings of $1.95 per share, exceeding the $1.80 analyst consensus. Broad-based order growth and improved visibility into second-half demand support confidence in the company’s post-separation automation strategy. Honeywell Q2 2026 earnings and dividend

Honeywell reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $9.72 billion and earnings of $1.95 per share, exceeding the $1.80 analyst consensus. Broad-based order growth and improved visibility into second-half demand support confidence in the company’s post-separation automation strategy. Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan issued a Buy rating for HON, while Bank of America upgraded the stock to Neutral and raised its price target to $265, citing stronger execution, order growth and better 2026 guidance. The analyst actions reinforce the improved outlook, although the consensus rating remains Hold. J.P. Morgan Buy rating

J.P. Morgan issued a rating for HON, while Bank of America upgraded the stock to and raised its price target to $265, citing stronger execution, order growth and better 2026 guidance. The analyst actions reinforce the improved outlook, although the consensus rating remains Hold. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, payable September 4, providing continued shareholder income and signaling confidence in cash generation. Honeywell dividend announcement

Honeywell declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, payable September 4, providing continued shareholder income and signaling confidence in cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell Technologies plans to present at Deutsche Bank’s Industrials Conference on August 11. The event could provide additional details on demand, guidance and the standalone automation business, but no new financial information was announced. Honeywell investor conference announcement

Honeywell Technologies plans to present at Deutsche Bank’s Industrials Conference on August 11. The event could provide additional details on demand, guidance and the standalone automation business, but no new financial information was announced. Negative Sentiment: CEO Kenneth West sold 17,032 shares worth about $4.15 million, reducing his direct holdings by nearly 89%. The sale may weigh on sentiment, although it could reflect personal financial planning rather than a view on HON’s operating prospects. Honeywell CEO insider sale filing

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,787,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Honeywell International by 130.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,845,032 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $388,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,972 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 424.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,153,754 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $242,865,000 after purchasing an additional 933,694 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,425,421 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,789,706,000 after purchasing an additional 879,309 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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