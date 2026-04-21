Hope Bancorp (HOPE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $145.3330 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $145.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hope Bancorp Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Hope Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOPE shares. Zacks Research raised Hope Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Brean Capital upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOPE

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In related news, Director Daisy Y. Ha sold 31,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $387,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.27% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 91.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,936 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 292,994 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 676.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,116 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 197,877 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hope Bank, a California-chartered financial institution serving small and middle-market businesses, professionals and affluent individuals. The company's principal activities include accepting a variety of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits—and extending commercial credit facilities. With a focus on community banking, Hope Bancorp tailors its offerings to meet the needs of clients in diverse industries, including real estate, professional services and import/export trade.

In its lending business, Hope Bancorp provides commercial real estate loans, construction financing, working capital lines of credit and equipment financing.

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