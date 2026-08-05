Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.150-2.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.13. 9,701,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,964,726. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.62 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.180 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HST

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 697,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,476. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,506 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 25,761 shares of the company's stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company's stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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