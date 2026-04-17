HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Short Interest Up 18.7% in March

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,041,358 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 2,562,507 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,106,555 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

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HubSpot Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HUBS traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $222.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,411,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 256.07, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.44. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $187.45 and a twelve month high of $682.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.64 and a 200-day moving average of $338.12.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total transaction of $200,166.41. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,408,423.19. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 487,344 shares in the company, valued at $147,850,422.72. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 26,691 shares of company stock worth $7,250,662 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $422.31.

View Our Latest Report on HUBS

Key Stories Impacting HubSpot

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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