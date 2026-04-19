HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $485.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research cut HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $422.31.

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HubSpot Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $222.78 on Friday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $187.45 and a 12-month high of $682.57. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $244.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.47%.The firm had revenue of $846.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $830.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total transaction of $2,233,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 370,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $97,364,114.50. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,423.19. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 26,691 shares of company stock worth $7,250,662 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 142.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,520 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $17,946,000 after buying an additional 43,148 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 16.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,671 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 139.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,009 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 786 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting HubSpot

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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