HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Trading 6.1% Higher - Here's What Happened

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) was up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $217.97 and last traded at $220.2320. 302,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,777,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.48.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Mizuho cut their target price on HubSpot from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $382.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.28.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 1,313 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $190.42 per share, with a total value of $250,021.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at $540,411.96. This represents a 86.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total transaction of $216,543.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,850,458.20. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and have sold 26,207 shares worth $5,567,244. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,922 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,838,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,424 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,188,191 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $533,993,000 after buying an additional 252,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,843 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $478,287,000 after buying an additional 42,948 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,981 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $477,138,000 after buying an additional 642,545 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,712 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $388,917,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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