Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Given New $379.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $349.00 to $379.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the aerospace company's stock. Citigroup's target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.82% from the company's current price.

HII has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $364.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $376.22.

Get HII alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of HII traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.24. The company had a trading volume of 906,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,005. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $290.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $259.00 and a 1-year high of $460.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $1,118,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,681,595.78. This represents a 29.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 363.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

More Huntington Ingalls Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Ingalls Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results substantially exceeded expectations. HII reported adjusted earnings of $5.27 per share, versus the $3.79 consensus estimate and $3.86 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.9% year over year to $3.42 billion, beating forecasts of approximately $3.15 billion. Huntington Ingalls Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

HII reported adjusted earnings of $5.27 per share, versus the $3.79 consensus estimate and $3.86 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.9% year over year to $3.42 billion, beating forecasts of approximately $3.15 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management raised the revenue outlook and highlighted shipbuilding strength. Fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $13.2 billion to $13.6 billion is above the roughly $13.0 billion analyst consensus. New awards also lifted backlog to $57.3 billion, improving long-term revenue visibility. HII Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $13.2 billion to $13.6 billion is above the roughly $13.0 billion analyst consensus. New awards also lifted backlog to $57.3 billion, improving long-term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Large submarine contracts reinforce future demand. HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division is part of the Navy shipbuilding team awarded contracts for Block VI Virginia-class and Build II Columbia-class submarines. The contracts have a reported combined value of $76.6 billion, although the amount represents the broader program and is not entirely HII revenue. HII Submarine Contracts

HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division is part of the Navy shipbuilding team awarded contracts for Block VI Virginia-class and Build II Columbia-class submarines. The contracts have a reported combined value of $76.6 billion, although the amount represents the broader program and is not entirely HII revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved. Wolfe Research upgraded HII from “Peer Perform” to “Outperform” and set a $364 price target, citing potential upside from the current trading level. Finviz analyst upgrade

Wolfe Research upgraded HII from “Peer Perform” to “Outperform” and set a $364 price target, citing potential upside from the current trading level. Neutral Sentiment: HII declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record August 28. The dividend supports the income-investment case but is unlikely to be the primary driver of the latest move.

HII declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record August 28. The dividend supports the income-investment case but is unlikely to be the primary driver of the latest move. Negative Sentiment: Despite improving operations, commentary indicates that growth remains constrained by shipbuilding execution and production capacity. Investors may continue to monitor margins, program execution and the company’s ability to convert its substantial backlog into profitable growth. Huntington Ingalls Operations Are Improving

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Huntington Ingalls Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huntington Ingalls Industries wasn't on the list.

While Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here