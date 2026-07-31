Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $364.00 price objective on the aerospace company's stock. Wolfe Research's price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $405.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $372.89.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 14.0%

Shares of HII opened at $319.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $259.00 and a one year high of $460.00. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.48. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%.The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $1,118,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,681,595.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,752 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 48,527 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $13,582,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Huntington Ingalls Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Ingalls Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat expectations. HII reported earnings of $5.27 per share, well above the $3.79 analyst consensus and up from $3.86 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.9% year over year to $3.42 billion, exceeding the $3.15 billion estimate. Higher ship volumes were the primary growth driver. HII Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Year over Year

HII reported earnings of $5.27 per share, well above the $3.79 analyst consensus and up from $3.86 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.9% year over year to $3.42 billion, exceeding the $3.15 billion estimate. Higher ship volumes were the primary growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its revenue outlook. HII now expects fiscal 2026 revenue of $13.2 billion to $13.6 billion, ahead of the approximately $13.0 billion analyst consensus. New awards helped increase backlog to $57.3 billion, supporting longer-term sales visibility. HII Earnings Call: Shipbuilding Strength Drives Upbeat Outlook

HII now expects fiscal 2026 revenue of $13.2 billion to $13.6 billion, ahead of the approximately $13.0 billion analyst consensus. New awards helped increase backlog to $57.3 billion, supporting longer-term sales visibility. Positive Sentiment: Large submarine contracts strengthen future demand. HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division is part of the team awarded contracts for Block VI Virginia-class and Build II Columbia-class submarines. The contracts, described in related coverage as totaling $76.6 billion for the Navy team, improve visibility for HII’s core nuclear-shipbuilding operations. HII Awarded Contracts for Virginia-class and Columbia-class Submarines

HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division is part of the team awarded contracts for Block VI Virginia-class and Build II Columbia-class submarines. The contracts, described in related coverage as totaling $76.6 billion for the Navy team, improve visibility for HII’s core nuclear-shipbuilding operations. Positive Sentiment: Dividend reinforces shareholder returns. The board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record August 28, representing an annualized yield of about 2.0%. HII Declares Quarterly Dividend

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record August 28, representing an annualized yield of about 2.0%. Neutral Sentiment: Investors may continue to monitor execution, costs and margins. While sales and backlog improved, prior earnings previews had flagged higher general and administrative expenses as a potential profit constraint.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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