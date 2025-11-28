Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) VP Sells $247,251.79 in Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) VP Chad Boudreaux sold 787 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.17, for a total value of $247,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,948.97. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HII stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.39. The company's stock had a trading volume of 133,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $297.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,117 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,759 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $39,535,000 after purchasing an additional 75,576 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $362.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $318.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

