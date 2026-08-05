IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at UBS Group from $620.00 to $670.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $756.00.

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IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $584.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 908,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $518.55 and a 1-year high of $769.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $558.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.56.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 70.87% and a net margin of 24.63%.IDEXX Laboratories's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-14.940 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $3,666,459,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 23,694.7% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,653,351 shares of the company's stock worth $1,795,072,000 after buying an additional 2,642,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 63,503.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,444,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $977,210,000 after buying an additional 1,442,174 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 779,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,162,000 after buying an additional 592,834 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,265,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More IDEXX Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting IDEXX Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. IDEXX reported adjusted earnings of $4.27 per share versus consensus estimates of approximately $3.94-$3.95, while revenue reached $1.217 billion, ahead of the $1.20 billion forecast. Revenue increased 10% year over year, or 9% organically. IDEXX Laboratories Announces Second Quarter Results

IDEXX reported adjusted earnings of $4.27 per share versus consensus estimates of approximately $3.94-$3.95, while revenue reached $1.217 billion, ahead of the $1.20 billion forecast. Revenue increased 10% year over year, or 9% organically. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based. Companion Animal Group revenue rose 9% organically, Water revenue grew 13% organically, and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy revenue increased 9% organically, supporting the view that demand for veterinary diagnostics remains healthy. IDXX Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat, 2026 EPS View Up

Companion Animal Group revenue rose 9% organically, Water revenue grew 13% organically, and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy revenue increased 9% organically, supporting the view that demand for veterinary diagnostics remains healthy. Positive Sentiment: Full-year EPS guidance was raised. IDEXX now expects 2026 earnings of $14.69-$14.94 per share, above the $14.64 analyst consensus. Management also highlighted margin expansion, continued diagnostic adoption and strong recurring business trends. IDEXX Laboratories Jumps on Strong Results and Raised Guidance

IDEXX now expects 2026 earnings of $14.69-$14.94 per share, above the $14.64 analyst consensus. Management also highlighted margin expansion, continued diagnostic adoption and strong recurring business trends. Neutral Sentiment: Investors may be taking profits after the initial earnings rally. With shares valued at roughly 43 times earnings and trading near the 200-day average, the strong report may already be partly reflected in the price. The company’s revenue outlook of approximately $4.7 billion was broadly in line with consensus, offering limited additional upside on that measure. IDEXX Laboratories Earnings Call Highlights Strong Growth

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc NASDAQ: IDXX is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX's product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

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