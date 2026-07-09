IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

IHS Holding Limited (NYSE:IHS - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.3750.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of IHS from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

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IHS Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE IHS opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.73. IHS has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

IHS (NYSE:IHS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). IHS had a negative return on equity of 1,351.44% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.16 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IHS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in IHS by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 68,437 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 59,283 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of IHS by 457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,113,427 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 913,549 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of IHS by 94.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,260,483 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 612,852 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of IHS by 227.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 322,061 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 223,661 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IHS during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IHS

IHS Inc develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company's segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company's Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment includes its Product Design; Technology, Media & Telecom, and Economics & Country Risk product offerings.

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