Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.4545.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMNM. Wall Street Zen downgraded Immunome from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Immunome from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Immunome from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, January 15th.

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Immunome Price Performance

Shares of IMNM opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. Immunome has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Immunome

In other news, insider Jack Higgins sold 9,438 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $204,238.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $476,080. This trade represents a 30.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Max Rosett sold 65,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,424,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,491.04. This trade represents a 54.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,664. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 44.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 22.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the second quarter valued at $1,021,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome's approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company's lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

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