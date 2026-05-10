Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,530.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,500 target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,650 to GBX 3,550 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,700 price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IMB

Insider Activity at Imperial Brands

In related news, insider Murray McGowan sold 15,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,230, for a total value of £515,346.50. Also, insider Lukas Paravicini sold 30,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,219, for a total value of £983,758.59. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Imperial Brands Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of IMB stock opened at GBX 2,730.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,029.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,104.71. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,648 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,341. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.21.

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