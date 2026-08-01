Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.6667.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INDV shares. Zacks Research cut Indivior from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Indivior in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Indivior from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

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Indivior Trading Down 0.5%

INDV stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.86. Indivior has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.48.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter. Indivior had a net margin of 19.44% and a negative return on equity of 219.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Indivior will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Indivior

In other Indivior news, insider Christian Heidbreder sold 18,586 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $764,628.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,124.18. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ryan Preblick sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 284,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,735,112.70. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDV. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Indivior during the second quarter worth $1,859,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,781,000. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $63,224,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments for addiction and related mental health disorders. The company's portfolio centers on therapies designed to support individuals dealing with opioid dependence, alcohol use disorder and other behavioral health challenges. Its lead products include Suboxone® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film and Sublocade® (extended-release buprenorphine) injection, both of which are approved in multiple markets to aid in opioid use disorder management.

Indivior was established in 2014 through a demerger from the pharmaceuticals division of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, inheriting decades of research and commercial expertise in addiction medicine.

Further Reading

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