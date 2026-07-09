Insider Buying: Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) CEO Acquires 74,000 Shares

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report) CEO Ross Bhappu bought 74,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $967,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 256,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,105.64. This represents a 40.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Energy Fuels alerts: Sign Up

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Energy Fuels stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.49. 6,242,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,793,035. The firm's fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. Energy Fuels Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 27.51, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 83.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. Energy Fuels's revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UUUU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Energy Fuels from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UUUU

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,978,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,806 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,246,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $188,085,000 after buying an additional 1,264,050 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,108,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,952 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,203,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,918,000 after acquiring an additional 410,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,366,108 shares of the company's stock worth $25,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,466 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company's core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels' operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Energy Fuels, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Energy Fuels wasn't on the list.

While Energy Fuels currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here