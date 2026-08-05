Insider Buying: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CEO Buys $501,540.00 in Stock

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) CEO Harry Lawton III bought 15,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $501,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 15,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $501,540. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.41. 10,950,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,848,372. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $62.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 41.74% and a net margin of 6.42%.The business's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Truist Financial set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus set a $41.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,253.4% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,240.0% during the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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