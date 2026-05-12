Insider Selling: Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells 60,136 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $8,761,815.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,744. This trade represents a 83.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 627 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $91,335.09.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 24,788 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.86, for a total value of $3,615,577.68.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 10,777 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total value of $1,565,359.25.

On Friday, February 20th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 4,260 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $533,735.40.

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Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,418,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.51. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $147.25. The firm has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 787 shares of the company's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the company's stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company's stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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