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Insider Selling: Aminex (LON:AEX) Insider Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Aminex logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Insider sale: Aminex insider Charles Santos sold 5,000,000 shares on May 7 at an average price of GBX 2, totaling about £100,000.
  • Stock performance: Aminex shares were down to GBX 2.30 in Monday trading, with volume below average. The stock has traded between GBX 0.90 and GBX 2.50 over the past 52 weeks.
  • Company focus: Aminex is an oil and gas exploration and production company with assets mainly in Tanzania, including the Kiliwani South and Ruvuma PSA licenses.
  • Interested in Aminex? Here are five stocks we like better.

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX - Get Free Report) insider Charles Santos sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2, for a total value of £100,000.

Aminex Stock Performance

Aminex stock traded down GBX 0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2.30. 2,340,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,390. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 2.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.93. Aminex PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 and a 52 week high of GBX 2.50. The firm has a market cap of £102.84 million, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of -0.03.

Aminex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania. Aminex PLC was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

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