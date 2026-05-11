Insider Selling: Aminex (LON:AEX) Insider Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

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Aminex Stock Performance

Aminex PLC ( LON:AEX Get Free Report ) insider Charles Santos sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2, for a total value of £100,000.

Aminex stock traded down GBX 0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2.30. 2,340,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,390. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 2.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.93. Aminex PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.90 and a 52 week high of GBX 2.50. The firm has a market cap of £102.84 million, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of -0.03.

Aminex Company Profile

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania. Aminex PLC was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

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