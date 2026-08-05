Insider Selling: Amphenol (NYSE:APH) EVP Sells 50,000 Shares

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) EVP Lance D'amico sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $8,099,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,243,959.35. The trade was a 46.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.49. 6,138,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,620,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $212.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $156.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.42. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $104.71 and a twelve month high of $178.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 17.73%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaquero Private Wealth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Amphenol by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 81.9% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 211 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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