Insider Selling: Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells 1,416 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.01, for a total value of $533,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 117,343 shares in the company, valued at $44,239,484.43. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ray Stata also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $563,723.76.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total transaction of $573,988.56.

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Analog Devices Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of ADI traded up $8.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $393.64. 3,105,788 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $408.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.37 and a twelve month high of $445.91. The stock has a market cap of $191.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 33.0% in the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% in the second quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $439.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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