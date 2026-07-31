Insider Selling: Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) CFO Sells $6,841,770.00 in Stock

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 68,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total value of $6,841,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,323.70. This represents a 60.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $103.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.54 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 4.61%.Cheesecake Factory's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Cheesecake Factory's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,921 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 86,705 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 503,184 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $25,401,000 after acquiring an additional 33,959 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $1,111,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cheesecake Factory

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheesecake Factory this week:

Positive Sentiment: Better-than-expected earnings fueled the rally. Cheesecake Factory reported quarterly revenue above $1 billion for the first time, up 7.7% year over year, while EPS of $1.44 exceeded the $1.18 consensus estimate. The results suggest stronger profitability and resilient customer demand. Cheesecake Factory Trading Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cheesecake Factory reported quarterly revenue above $1 billion for the first time, up 7.7% year over year, while EPS of $1.44 exceeded the $1.18 consensus estimate. The results suggest stronger profitability and resilient customer demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and quantitative upgrades are supporting sentiment. Stephens raised its CAKE price target to $93, Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $90, and Zacks added the stock to its Rank #1, or “Strong Buy,” list. A separate analyst upgrade cited improving traffic at the core Cheesecake Factory brand. Stephens Raises Price Target Baird Raises Price Target Zacks Strong Buy List

Stephens raised its CAKE price target to $93, Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $90, and Zacks added the stock to its Rank #1, or “Strong Buy,” list. A separate analyst upgrade cited improving traffic at the core Cheesecake Factory brand. Positive Sentiment: Growth initiatives remain intact. Management is benefiting from brand traffic, menu innovation, digital engagement and expansion, including a newly opened restaurant in Florida. National Cheesecake Day promotions and a new brownie-toffee flavor could also support near-term customer engagement. Cheesecake Factory Growth Drivers

Management is benefiting from brand traffic, menu innovation, digital engagement and expansion, including a newly opened restaurant in Florida. National Cheesecake Day promotions and a new brownie-toffee flavor could also support near-term customer engagement. Neutral Sentiment: CAKE declared a $0.30-per-share quarterly dividend, payable August 25 to shareholders of record August 11. The dividend adds shareholder income but is unlikely to be the primary driver of the current move.

CAKE declared a $0.30-per-share quarterly dividend, payable August 25 to shareholders of record August 11. The dividend adds shareholder income but is unlikely to be the primary driver of the current move. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risks are becoming more important. The stock has roughly doubled during 2026 and trades near a 52-week high, while the newly raised $90–$93 analyst targets remain below its recent market level. Investors are also watching soft demand at North Italia and inflation-related margin pressure, which could limit further upside. CAKE Valuation and Risks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CAKE. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $79.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated NASDAQ: CAKE is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

Further Reading

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