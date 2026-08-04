Insider Selling: Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 50,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $2,977,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $120,171.90. This trade represents a 96.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Patrick Sean Neville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Patrick Sean Neville sold 50,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $3,132,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Patrick Sean Neville sold 50,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $4,065,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Patrick Sean Neville sold 1,034,396 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $85,720,396.52.

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Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRCL stock traded up $3.16 on Tuesday, hitting $63.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,616,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,865,669. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $189.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.22. The stock's 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average is $86.47.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Circle Internet Group had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.The business had revenue of $694.13 million during the quarter. The firm's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CRCL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $138.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Compass Point set a $62.00 price target on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $104.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRCL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Circle Internet Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,647,694,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,978,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,205 shares in the last quarter. IDG Accel China Capital II Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,792,000. Accel XI Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Circle Internet Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,653,110 shares of the company's stock worth $448,292,000 after purchasing an additional 74,414 shares in the last quarter.

More Circle Internet Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen initiated coverage with a Buy rating and an $82 price target , implying roughly 29% upside from the referenced share price. The call adds a bullish view as Circle pursues long-term stablecoin growth. TD Cowen coverage reference

, implying roughly 29% upside from the referenced share price. The call adds a bullish view as Circle pursues long-term stablecoin growth. Positive Sentiment: Circle secured a New York trust charter , a development that could strengthen its regulatory standing and support broader USDC adoption, institutional relationships and payments expansion. Circle secures New York trust charter

, a development that could strengthen its regulatory standing and support broader USDC adoption, institutional relationships and payments expansion. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan continues to see substantial long-term upside , reportedly maintaining a view that the stock could potentially double despite reducing earnings estimates. The bank believes investors may be underestimating Circle’s growth opportunity. JPMorgan Circle outlook

, reportedly maintaining a view that the stock could potentially double despite reducing earnings estimates. The bank believes investors may be underestimating Circle’s growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho upgraded Circle , providing another supportive analyst signal amid the broader debate over the company’s valuation and earnings outlook. Mizuho upgrade

, providing another supportive analyst signal amid the broader debate over the company’s valuation and earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with Circle carrying an average Hold rating. This suggests bullish forecasts are being offset by concerns about valuation, margins and execution. Analyst average Hold rating

This suggests bullish forecasts are being offset by concerns about valuation, margins and execution. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings are the immediate catalyst. Rapid USDC adoption must offset weaker reserve yields, higher costs and pressure on reported profit. JPMorgan also expects shrinking margins, increasing the risk of a disappointing earnings reaction. Circle second-quarter earnings preview

Rapid USDC adoption must offset weaker reserve yields, higher costs and pressure on reported profit. JPMorgan also expects shrinking margins, increasing the risk of a disappointing earnings reaction. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock, highlighting near-term valuation or profitability risks and contributing to recent volatility. Morgan Stanley downgrade

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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