Insider Selling: Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells $5,061,013.76 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Wilson sold 35,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $5,061,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get Coinbase Global alerts: Sign Up

Coinbase Global Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of COIN traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,779,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,400,629. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of -39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 3.36. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $139.11 and a one year high of $402.16. The company's fifty day moving average price is $161.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.80.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.92). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Coinbase Global's revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: USDC partnership remains intact. Coinbase and Circle renewed their commercial agreement automatically on the existing terms, preserving Coinbase’s current USDC revenue-sharing economics and removing concerns that the deal could be weakened after Coinbase joined the Open USD consortium. Coinbase Keeps Circle Partnership Terms Unchanged

Coinbase and Circle renewed their commercial agreement automatically on the existing terms, preserving Coinbase’s current USDC revenue-sharing economics and removing concerns that the deal could be weakened after Coinbase joined the Open USD consortium. Positive Sentiment: Institutional support and new growth areas provide offsets. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest purchased nearly $10 million of Coinbase and Circle shares after the crypto selloff. Coinbase is also expanding beyond trading through subscriptions, stablecoins and its Base network, which reportedly reached $32 trillion in volume. Cathie Wood Buys the Dip

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest purchased nearly $10 million of Coinbase and Circle shares after the crypto selloff. Coinbase is also expanding beyond trading through subscriptions, stablecoins and its Base network, which reportedly reached $32 trillion in volume. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory clarity could be a future catalyst. CEO Brian Armstrong is urging the Senate to pass the CLARITY Act, arguing that clearer rules would protect consumers and support U.S. crypto innovation. Passage could reduce regulatory uncertainty, although the timing of a vote remains unclear. Coinbase CEO Supports CLARITY Act

CEO Brian Armstrong is urging the Senate to pass the CLARITY Act, arguing that clearer rules would protect consumers and support U.S. crypto innovation. Passage could reduce regulatory uncertainty, although the timing of a vote remains unclear. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain divided. HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and a $265 price target, but lowered its 2026 EPS forecast to a loss of $0.74. Cantor Fitzgerald also reduced its Coinbase price target to $184, signaling greater near-term caution. Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Coinbase Price Target

HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and a $265 price target, but lowered its 2026 EPS forecast to a loss of $0.74. Cantor Fitzgerald also reduced its Coinbase price target to $184, signaling greater near-term caution. Negative Sentiment: Q2 results disappointed investors. Coinbase reported approximately $1.22 billion in revenue and a $359 million net loss, reversing year-earlier profitability. The results reflected weaker crypto activity and missed consensus revenue and EPS expectations, raising concerns about earnings volatility.

Coinbase reported approximately $1.22 billion in revenue and a $359 million net loss, reversing year-earlier profitability. The results reflected weaker crypto activity and missed consensus revenue and EPS expectations, raising concerns about earnings volatility. Negative Sentiment: Crypto-market weakness is hurting the sector. Declining digital-asset prices and reduced trading activity are weighing on Coinbase and other crypto companies, while industry layoffs reinforce concerns that the downturn may persist. FalconX Layoffs Amid Crypto Slump

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $656,744,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 847.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,536,534 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $347,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,318 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,515,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $104,766,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2,597.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 549,304 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $124,221,000 after purchasing an additional 528,943 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $184.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $151.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $215.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COIN

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Coinbase Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coinbase Global wasn't on the list.

While Coinbase Global currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here