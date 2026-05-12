Insider Selling: Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) insider Stephane Corre sold 5,000 shares of Constellium stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,731.76. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephane Corre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Stephane Corre sold 5,000 shares of Constellium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $160,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Stephane Corre sold 1,500 shares of Constellium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $38,835.00.

On Friday, February 27th, Stephane Corre sold 3,000 shares of Constellium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $74,070.00.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Stephane Corre sold 3,200 shares of Constellium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $82,272.00.

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Constellium Stock Down 4.4%

Constellium stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.69. 519,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company's fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.80. Constellium had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 4.87%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business's revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,799 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 4,567.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 197,790 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 193,552 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth approximately $684,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the first quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSTM shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Constellium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Constellium and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTM

About Constellium

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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