Insider Selling: Corning (NYSE:GLW) SVP Sells 3,260 Shares of Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) SVP Michaune Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,221.48. The trade was a 24.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Corning Price Performance

Corning stock traded down $9.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,976,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,900,629. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $152.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.67. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $208.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.60 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

Corning News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corning was highlighted as a potential winner from massive AI data center growth, with demand for optical components expected to support revenue and earnings. 3 Optical Component Giants in Focus on Massive AI Data Center Growth

Corning was highlighted as a potential winner from massive AI data center growth, with demand for optical components expected to support revenue and earnings. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Corning to $220 from $190 and kept an outperform rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga report on Mizuho price target increase

Mizuho raised its price target on Corning to $220 from $190 and kept an rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage said Corning’s rally is being driven by a stronger long-term outlook tied to AI infrastructure spending, expanded U.S. manufacturing, and photonics growth plans. Corning Surges 137.4% Year to Date: How to Play the Stock

Recent coverage said Corning’s rally is being driven by a stronger long-term outlook tied to AI infrastructure spending, expanded U.S. manufacturing, and photonics growth plans. Neutral Sentiment: The stock also saw unusually heavy call-option activity, which suggests traders are betting on more upside, but this is more a signal of sentiment than a fundamental catalyst.

The stock also saw unusually heavy call-option activity, which suggests traders are betting on more upside, but this is more a signal of sentiment than a fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Analysts also noted risks from competition and cyclical end markets, which could pressure results if AI-related demand slows or broader industrial demand weakens.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $177.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

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