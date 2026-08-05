Insider Selling: Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Sells 60,000 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT - Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $286,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,327,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,640,290.85. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $358,800.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Arora Ashish sold 16,366 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $70,373.80.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $237,000.00.

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Cricut Price Performance

CRCT traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. 3,161,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,768. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.19.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $156.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 12.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of Cricut by 824.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 358,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 319,447 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cricut by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cricut by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 25,642 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cricut by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 879,143 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 18.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 420,595 shares of the company's stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 64,362 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Cricut in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cricut from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $3.70 price objective on shares of Cricut in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus price target of $3.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRCT

Key Stories Impacting Cricut

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About Cricut

Cricut, Inc NASDAQ: CRCT is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in personal and small-business crafting solutions. The company designs and markets a family of cutting machines that leverage computer-aided design to precisely cut a wide range of materials, including paper, vinyl, fabric and leather. Complementing its hardware offerings, Cricut provides proprietary software and mobile applications that enable users to create custom artwork, import graphics and access a vast library of pre-designed projects and fonts through a subscription service.

Founded as a division of Provo Craft & Novelty in 2005, Cricut emerged as an independent public company in March 2021.

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