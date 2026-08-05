Insider Selling: Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Insider Sells 4,800 Shares of Stock

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY - Get Free Report) insider Innes Fraser Dey sold 4,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.00, for a total transaction of C$388,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$4,305,150. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position.

Innes Fraser Dey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Innes Fraser Dey sold 2,000 shares of Definity Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total transaction of C$160,980.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Innes Fraser Dey sold 1,800 shares of Definity Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.62, for a total value of C$145,116.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Innes Fraser Dey sold 1,900 shares of Definity Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.60, for a total value of C$153,140.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Innes Fraser Dey sold 1,338 shares of Definity Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.50, for a total value of C$107,709.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Innes Fraser Dey sold 600 shares of Definity Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.10, for a total value of C$48,660.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Innes Fraser Dey sold 500 shares of Definity Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.56, for a total value of C$40,280.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Innes Fraser Dey sold 400 shares of Definity Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.09, for a total value of C$32,436.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Innes Fraser Dey sold 200 shares of Definity Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.67, for a total value of C$16,134.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Innes Fraser Dey sold 100 shares of Definity Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.90, for a total value of C$8,090.00.

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Definity Financial Stock Down 0.2%

TSE DFY traded down C$0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$81.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 85,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,812. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.90. The firm has a market cap of C$9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.05. Definity Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$61.87 and a 52 week high of C$82.59.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.22%.The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Definity Financial Co. will post 3.1263962 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$83.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$74.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$83.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFY

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

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