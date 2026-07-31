Insider Selling: Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells $1,353,800.00 in Stock

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) Director Eva Manolis sold 967 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,353,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $697,200. This trade represents a 66.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.3%

Fair Isaac stock traded down $14.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,124.66. 926,370 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,772. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,218.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,234.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $870.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,998.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 34.05%.The company had revenue of $674.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.430-42.430 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,525.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,250.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,600.93.

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Key Fair Isaac News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fair Isaac this week:

Positive Sentiment: FICO beat earnings expectations and raised its outlook. Fiscal third-quarter EPS was $12.18, above the roughly $11.76–$12.02 consensus range, while revenue increased 25.7% year over year to $674.2 million. The company raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $42.43, slightly ahead of the $42.06 consensus, with revenue guidance of approximately $2.5 billion. Fair Isaac Raises Guidance As FICO Score Business Drives Growth

Fiscal third-quarter EPS was $12.18, above the roughly $11.76–$12.02 consensus range, while revenue increased 25.7% year over year to $674.2 million. The company raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $42.43, slightly ahead of the $42.06 consensus, with revenue guidance of approximately $2.5 billion. Positive Sentiment: The Scores business remained the key growth engine. Demand for FICO Scores drove revenue growth, operating leverage and margin expansion. Operating profit rose 38.1% year over year to $362.6 million, and operating cash flow increased 32.9% to $380.4 million. Fair Isaac Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Scores, Revenues Up Year Over Year

Demand for FICO Scores drove revenue growth, operating leverage and margin expansion. Operating profit rose 38.1% year over year to $362.6 million, and operating cash flow increased 32.9% to $380.4 million. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remained constructive. Wolfe Research maintained a Buy rating with a $1,450 price target, citing earnings strength, margin expansion and growing platform annual recurring revenue. Needham also reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $1,650 target. Analyst Maintains Buy on FICO

Wolfe Research maintained a Buy rating with a $1,450 price target, citing earnings strength, margin expansion and growing platform annual recurring revenue. Needham also reaffirmed its Buy rating with a $1,650 target. Neutral Sentiment: Performance was mixed across business lines. Revenue fell short of analyst expectations near $679 million to $692 million, depending on the estimate cited. Strong Scores demand and profitability were partly offset by softer software growth.

Revenue fell short of analyst expectations near $679 million to $692 million, depending on the estimate cited. Strong Scores demand and profitability were partly offset by softer software growth. Negative Sentiment: Near-term mortgage headwinds and downside guidance details pressured the stock. Investors appear concerned that weaker mortgage activity and slower software momentum could limit growth, making the revenue miss more important than the EPS beat. The sharp reaction marked the stock’s weakest performance in several years. FICO Stock Drops the Most in 6 Years

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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